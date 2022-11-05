Job racket result of Special Branch’s blind eye

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The alleged home guard job racket involving two police officers who duped more than Rs 50 lakh from various people in lure of jobs in Vijayawada city police department, brought to light the negligence of the Special Branch (SB).The victims of the fraud, who have been receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers, on Thursday met the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vishal Gunni who assured them of justice.

“In general, the SB wing focuses on movements of station staff and reports immediately if any one is found to have committed irregularities in duties on their part. This did not happen in Subba Reddy’s case as the officials started inquiring about it after appearing in dailies,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the victims having visited Krishna Lanka police station many times and meet the accused officer Subba Reddy, the special branch police failed to monitor his activities. In every station, at least two officers from the SB are posted to look after the development in the cases and monitoring of the station staff. They record every incident happening in the station and report to higher officials if anyone (police) is found indulged in illegal practices such as settlements, corruption and others. The report given by the SB plays a crucial role during promotions and transfers.

The head constable in question Subba Reddy of Krishna Lanka police station met victims Sarath Chandra, an auto driver by profession, and Sk Baji Rahamtulla. In 2020, he offered them a home guard job in the police department and demanded Rs 10 lakh each. Believing on his influential personality and words, Sarath gave a token amount of Rs 20,000 and paid the rest of the amount in four instalments.

“We both have paid close to Rs 20 lakh to Subba Reddy. He took us to another person and introduced him as an ACP rank officer. After a few months, he gave us a fake appointment letter and asked us to report at the city police office. We asked to repay our money failing to lodge a complaint with higher officials. The tainted officer tried to settle the matter at another head constable Suresh’s house at One-town police quarters. He gave us a bank cheque in 2021 which was later found to be invalid,” said Sarath Chandra.

According to sources, the two officials allegedly duped of more than Rs 50 lakh from various people in lure of job in Vijayawada city police department like home guard, driver and other posts. Following the media reports about the misdeeds of the cops, the alerted police department started damage control measures.

