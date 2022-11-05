Six-membered team of UK doctors perform free heart surgery in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A six-member doctors team from Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia and Royal Brompton Hospital, London performed 26 free heart surgeries in a week at Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals. The hospital is organising the 24th Paediatric Cardiac surgical camp in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK team from October 31 to November 05. Dr P V Rama Rao, Chief of Children’s Services said, “Our success rate was nearly 100% which was possible only because of the team effort of doctors from both UK and Andhra Hospitals. So far in Seven years we have successfully performed more than 2800 cardiac surgeries and interventions.” The team from Australia and UK includes Paediatric cardiac surgeons, paediatric cardiac intensivists, paediatric intensive care nurses and the team led by Dr Vikram K and Dr Dileep, Dr Prem Venugopal and four others.