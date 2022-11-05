Tech Education-MSMEs’ MoU for training

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Technical Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for Industrial training of Polytechnic students on Friday.

Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani received letters of consent from the association members to provide industrial training to 229 students in 14 types of industries. Speaking on the occasion, Chadalavada Nagarani said that the Department has undertaken special activities to provide special training.

She said that the measures were taken to provide quality industrial training to the students of government and private polytechnics, for six months in the final year in relation to various diploma courses were yielding good results.The representatives of Micro Small Medium Enterprises Association T Partha Saradhi, MS Ramachandra Rao, V Ramesh Babu, and others participated in the programme.

