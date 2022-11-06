Cleanliness only solution to stop mosquito breeding

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Saturday urged the people to keep their surrounding clean and protect their health from the spread of diseases. Rao along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, attended the mosquito nets distribution program organized in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society under the direction of the District Panchayat Officer in Vijayawada Rural Mandal Jakkampudi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that environmental cleanliness plays major role to prevent mosquito breeding. Malaria, dengue, chicken pox and other diseases are spread by insects.

