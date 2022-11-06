Home Cities Vijayawada

Cleanliness only solution to stop mosquito breeding

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that environmental cleanliness plays major role to prevent mosquito breeding. Malaria, dengue, chicken pox and other diseases are spread by insects.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Saturday urged the people to keep their surrounding clean and protect their health from the spread of diseases. Rao along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, attended the mosquito nets distribution program organized in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society under the direction of the District Panchayat Officer in Vijayawada Rural Mandal Jakkampudi.

