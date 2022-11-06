Home Cities Vijayawada

Fraudsters create AP CID chief’s fake Insta account

Published: 06th November 2022 05:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified cyber fraudsters have created a fake Instagram account of Andhra Pradesh CID chief PV Sunil Kumar. The incident came to light on Saturday. Alerted of the development, Sunil Kumar immediately posted the screenshot of the fake profile on his official Instagram account and urged netizens to be wary of fraudulent accounts.

“All my social media accounts are verified and they carry a blue tick. Do not accept any fraudulent requests or follow any account with my photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram,” he posted. No CID official was available for comments on the incident when TNIE tried to contacted them.

