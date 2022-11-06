Samarasata Sewa Foundation on a mission to protect temples, dharma

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: With the aim of making temples accessible to people by constructing new ones at places where there are none and renovating the damaged ones, Samarasata Sewa Foundation (SSF), a Vijayawada-based spiritual service organisation has undertaken the construction responsibilities of temples in schedule caste, schedule tribe as well as fishermen colonies in the state with the support from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Protecting sanathana dharma as their motto, so far the foundation has completed 502 Hindu temples by 2018 during the first phase with funds of Rs 5 lakhs per temple and now they have taken up the construction responsibility of 111 temples in the second phase with financial support from TTD with `10 lakhs per temple.

SSF was a brainchild of retired IAS officer PVRK Prasad, later, former IAS officer MGK Murthy worked as the founder president. After his demise in 2018, Dasari Sreenivasulu, a distinguished IAS officer, took up the charge till 2020. At present Talluru Vishnuvu, National President of Madiga Dasari Welfare Samiti is the state president. IVR Ramakrishna Rao, who served as the Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, was the first Executive President.

The SSF will monitor the works by forming a registered committee within the same community of the colony and hand over the responsibility of construction of the temples to them.It also appoints youth from the same community as Archak of the temple after training for 22 days at Sri Venkateswara Employee Training Academy of TTD.

“I belong to an SC community and was appointed as priest in Sri Venkateswara Devasthanam at our colony. Now I am able to perform pujas for Gruhapravesam (House warming), Namakaranam (Name ceremony), Vivahams (Marriages), Sankusthapana (foundation) etc and able to support my family,” said Mandala Vishnuvardhan of Chandarlapadu Village, NTR District.

it is also rendering their services by

holding Bal Vikas Kendras| Express

“I am feeling blessed and proud to serve the Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy, though I am from a backward Yanadi community. Not just me, many families from our community are feeling delighted to pray the God by entering into the temple an standing in front of Him, which was not possible earlier,” said Ravuri Siva Krishna, Archaka at DVR Girijan Colony of Nandigama.

In addition to the Temples, the SSF has founded 250 Bala Vikas Kendras (BVKs) at the temple premises to empower the moral consciousness among the children. But all of them were closed during the pandemic and now about 130 BVKs are reopened. These BVKs will work from 6 PM to 7 PM after their general school timings and a trained teacher is appointed to teach them morals classes.

“I help the students in completing their school work for the first hour and then during the second hour will teach them yoga, meditation, moral stories, slokas, padyams etc to instil them with moral values,” said the Teacher of the BVK of Annavaram Tanda Banawathi Madhava Rao.

“After my children going to BVKs, we observed drastic change in their behaviour, they are waking up early and are practising meditation, yoga. They are also respecting us daily by touching our feet before going to school. Its a revolutionary change in our Tanda pupil,” said Banawathi Satyavathi, a tribe woman from Annavaram Tanda of Jaggayyapet Mandal.

Speaking to TNIE, Secretary of SSF Pakala Trinadh said SSF has district, division and mandal level Dharma Pracharaks across the state, and as well as 9,070 teams of Hindu Prachara Samithis and 3,403 Bhajan teams.

