Telugu language is eternal: Justice AV Seshasai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice AV Seshasai of Andhra Pradesh High Court said Telugu language is eternal as long as there are language lovers. He was the chief guest at the Tapi Dharma Rao Award 2022 prog held under the auspices of Tapi Dharma Rao Vedika. Cartoonist Sarasi (Saraswatula Rama Narasimham) was presented with Tapi Dharma Rao Award. Later, Justice Seshasai released the cartoon book ‘Ammanudini Atakekkistaara’ by Sarasi.

