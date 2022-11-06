Telugu language is eternal: Justice AV Seshasai

VIJAYAWADA: Justice AV Seshasai of Andhra Pradesh High Court said Telugu language is eternal as long as there are language lovers. He was the chief guest at the Tapi Dharma Rao Award 2022 prog held under the auspices of Tapi Dharma Rao Vedika. Cartoonist Sarasi (Saraswatula Rama Narasimham) was presented with Tapi Dharma Rao Award. Later, Justice Seshasai released the cartoon book ‘Ammanudini Atakekkistaara’ by Sarasi.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
50 million doses of Covaxin set to expire in early 2023
UN urges Musk to ensure Twitter respects human rights
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome first child
Two men impersonate as cops, abuse minor girl in Kerala
Did not do 'KGF' to intimidate people, but to inspire: Yash
Netherlands knock South Africa out of T20 WC with 13-run win