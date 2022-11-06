Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada gears up for Giri Pradakshina and Koti Deepotsavam on November 7

Koti Deepotsavam will be conducted at the seventh floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam at 6:30 pm.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:45 AM

Devotees take part in Giri Pradakshina on last day of deeksha relinquishment at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday (File photo) | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri made elaborate arrangements for the annual rituals - Giri Pradakshina and Koti Deepotsavam - on November 7 as a part of Karthika Masam Utsavams -2022.

The officials, on Saturday, released the schedule of the ritual and asked devotees to participate in huge numbers. She further informed that the temple will be closed on November 8 due to lunar eclipse and reopens on November 9 after performing cleansing rituals.

In the wake of the Giri Pradakshina, traffic police imposed diversions on the stretch under Bhavanipuram, Kothapet and One -town police station limits and asked the commuters to make alternate travel arrangements during the time.

“The Giri Pradakshina starts around 4 pm in the evening from Sri Kamadhenu Amma vari temple near the temple entrance and passes through Kummaripalem, Sitara junction, Kabela, Milk Project, Chitti Nagar, Kothapet, Nehru Bomma centre, Brahmin street and culminates at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam,” said the executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha. Later, Koti Deepotsavam will be conducted at the seventh floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam at 6:30 pm.

DURGA TEMPLE EARNS Rs 2.42CR IN LAST 16 DAYS
Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) earned a Hundi collection of Rs 2.42 crore during the last 16 days, said the temple authorities. The hundi counting process was conducted at Maha Mandapam office located on the sixth floor on Saturday morning and the temple executive officer (EO) D Bhramaramba supervised the counting of cash, gold and silver. Out of the total 45 offering boxes, staff counted 44 boxes and the remaining will be counted Monday.  The devotees offered Rs 2,42,00,124 cash, gold ornaments weighing 640 grams and 4.695 KGs of silver. Temple earned on average Rs15.12 lakh per day. Besides, the temple also got an income of Rs 35,487  through e-hundi,” said the EO Bramarambha.

