‘Want legal terminology in regional languages’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The demand for legal terminology to be in the regional language is on continuous surge. The argument is high that the parties are unfairly treated by the language they do not understand. The lawyer community also seems to be of different opinion over the issue.

There is a wide debate going on across the country on what should be the medium of instruction in professional studies. The Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union home minister Amit Shah has recommended that the medium of instruction should mandatorily be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language, in all technical or non-technical educational institutions including central universities across the country. This has raised arguments and objections across the country. The argument has become more prevalent in Telugu states. It is noteworthy that states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to use Hindi or regional languages as legal language.

Sampara Srinivasa Rao, a senior lawyer from Andhra Pradesh and former president of the Bar Council and vice president of the All India Lawyers Union, said that it is imperative to implement Telugu as a legal language and it is practically possible too. “The language of the court is a mix of English and Latin, which has made it incomprehensive to majority of the population. As per the Evidence Act, the evidence must be recorded in the language known by the witness. Lawyers and judges can convey the court terminology in Telugu by using the latest technology,” he added.

Vijayawada-based senior lawyer Vishnubotla Lakshminarayana said, “The demand is not a small thing. Many legal words such as arrest, conviction and warrant are used almost in English. There is only single word in Telugu used for both arrest and conviction. Moreover, almost 50 per cent of the lawyers are pleading in Telugu now. About 60 per cent of the judges are able to record the evidence and 40 per cent are facing the problem due to the current judicial language rule,” he opined.

Budala Suryaprakasha Rao, a senior lawyer from Vijayawada, said that court records evidence in Tamil in Tamil Nadu, similarly Kannada in Karnataka. In that case, plaintiff, defendant and witness is able to understand the process and status of their cases completely. Here in AP, even though the witness speaks his mother tongue, the judge records the evidence in English. Hence the witness has to sign it without having complete knowledge of the details mentioned there. It will be worth mentioning that the typists in the court often make errors in recording the evidence. It is definitely a violation of their right.”

A retired law professor, Prof SV Nageswara Rao, Vivekananda College of Law, Bangalore said “Students find teachings in mother tongue easy to understand. Lack of regional language might be a problem that Kannada students are facing. But the students should develop their English similarly as the judgements of the high court and supreme court will be mostly in english,” said the professor.

Speaking over the implementation of regional languages in government medical college, vice-chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences clearly stated that it is not up to the management to implement MBBS in Telugu.

Hindi and local language in all Edu institutions

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union home min Amit Shah has recommended that the medium of instruction should mandatory be Hindi, and local languages, in all technical or non-technical educational institutions. This has raised arguments and objections across the country.

VIJAYAWADA: The demand for legal terminology to be in the regional language is on continuous surge. The argument is high that the parties are unfairly treated by the language they do not understand. The lawyer community also seems to be of different opinion over the issue. There is a wide debate going on across the country on what should be the medium of instruction in professional studies. The Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union home minister Amit Shah has recommended that the medium of instruction should mandatorily be Hindi and in other parts of India their respective local language, in all technical or non-technical educational institutions including central universities across the country. This has raised arguments and objections across the country. The argument has become more prevalent in Telugu states. It is noteworthy that states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to use Hindi or regional languages as legal language. Sampara Srinivasa Rao, a senior lawyer from Andhra Pradesh and former president of the Bar Council and vice president of the All India Lawyers Union, said that it is imperative to implement Telugu as a legal language and it is practically possible too. “The language of the court is a mix of English and Latin, which has made it incomprehensive to majority of the population. As per the Evidence Act, the evidence must be recorded in the language known by the witness. Lawyers and judges can convey the court terminology in Telugu by using the latest technology,” he added. Vijayawada-based senior lawyer Vishnubotla Lakshminarayana said, “The demand is not a small thing. Many legal words such as arrest, conviction and warrant are used almost in English. There is only single word in Telugu used for both arrest and conviction. Moreover, almost 50 per cent of the lawyers are pleading in Telugu now. About 60 per cent of the judges are able to record the evidence and 40 per cent are facing the problem due to the current judicial language rule,” he opined. Budala Suryaprakasha Rao, a senior lawyer from Vijayawada, said that court records evidence in Tamil in Tamil Nadu, similarly Kannada in Karnataka. In that case, plaintiff, defendant and witness is able to understand the process and status of their cases completely. Here in AP, even though the witness speaks his mother tongue, the judge records the evidence in English. Hence the witness has to sign it without having complete knowledge of the details mentioned there. It will be worth mentioning that the typists in the court often make errors in recording the evidence. It is definitely a violation of their right.” A retired law professor, Prof SV Nageswara Rao, Vivekananda College of Law, Bangalore said “Students find teachings in mother tongue easy to understand. Lack of regional language might be a problem that Kannada students are facing. But the students should develop their English similarly as the judgements of the high court and supreme court will be mostly in english,” said the professor. Speaking over the implementation of regional languages in government medical college, vice-chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences clearly stated that it is not up to the management to implement MBBS in Telugu. Hindi and local language in all Edu institutions The Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union home min Amit Shah has recommended that the medium of instruction should mandatory be Hindi, and local languages, in all technical or non-technical educational institutions. This has raised arguments and objections across the country.