Home Cities Vijayawada

Arun Jain takes charge as SCR General Manager

Arun Kumar Jain took over as the new general manager of the South Central Railway on Monday. 

Published: 08th November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Indian Railways. (Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arun Kumar Jain took over as the new general manager of the South Central Railway on Monday. The 1986-batch IRSSE officer of Indian Engineering Service previously worked as general manager (in-charge), additional general manager, principal chief signal and telecom engineer and DRM, Hyderabad division.

During his tenure as DRM, he was instrumental in augmenting passenger facilities at several stations and division obtained four performance efficiency shields in various spheres. He has undergone management training at INSEAD (Singapore), ICLIF (Malaysia), ISB (Hyderabad), SDA Bocconi (Milan) and ISB (Mohali). 

During his tenure as general manager (in-charge), SCR zone had achieved a significant milestone of achieving maximum permissible speed of services to 130 kmph in Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah, Kazipet – Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli – Vijayawada – Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi of Guntakal Division. These sections cover the entire High-Density Route, Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes of SCR, except Vijayawada – Duvvada. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp