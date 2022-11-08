Arun Jain takes charge as SCR General Manager

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arun Kumar Jain took over as the new general manager of the South Central Railway on Monday. The 1986-batch IRSSE officer of Indian Engineering Service previously worked as general manager (in-charge), additional general manager, principal chief signal and telecom engineer and DRM, Hyderabad division.

During his tenure as DRM, he was instrumental in augmenting passenger facilities at several stations and division obtained four performance efficiency shields in various spheres. He has undergone management training at INSEAD (Singapore), ICLIF (Malaysia), ISB (Hyderabad), SDA Bocconi (Milan) and ISB (Mohali).

During his tenure as general manager (in-charge), SCR zone had achieved a significant milestone of achieving maximum permissible speed of services to 130 kmph in Secunderabad – Kazipet – Balharshah, Kazipet – Kondapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, Kondapalli – Vijayawada – Gudur of Vijayawada Division, Renigunta – Guntakal – Wadi of Guntakal Division. These sections cover the entire High-Density Route, Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes of SCR, except Vijayawada – Duvvada.

