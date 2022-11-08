Government to fill anganwadi posts

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is taking all the measures to fill the posts of the anganwadi supervisor by temporarily appointing the senior anganwadi workers as supervisors with a hike of Rs 5,000 per month. The announcement has resulted in resentment among the senior anganwadi workers.

The Minister of Women Development and Child Welfare in her recent letter to the government stated that in the absence of supervisory staff at the ground level, it is very difficult to meet the expected outcome of schemes like YSR Amrutha Hastham, Pre-School Education, Girl Child Protection Scheme, Nutrition Mission and many others.

“We need a supervisor to improve the performance of anganwadi in terms of cleanliness, maintenance, attendance, supply of the adequate amount of quality nutrition, delivery of high-quality preschool education etc,” added the director.

“Contract supervisors hold multiple duties of Grade-II Supervisors’. Hence, the government has decided to entrust the supervisory function temporarily on the Anganwadi Workers (AWW) from the merged centres, where their duties can conveniently be fulfilled by other AWW,” she added.

Principal Secretary of Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior citizens, Muddada Ravi Chandra informed that the Child Development and Protection Officer (CDPO) will designate the temporary acting supervisors with an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month.

K Subbaravamma, State General Secretary of AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (CITU) criticised the government alleging that it is creating a rift among Anganwadi workers. He pleaded with the government to take back the orders issued and recruit in an appreciable manner.

The government had earlier conducted an examination for the recruitment of 619 Grade-II supervisors where over 28,000 candidates took the examination. The court had to put a stay over the process after a few candidates filed a case, questioning the process of counselling being done in the ratio of 1:2 without the release of answer keys and marks.

