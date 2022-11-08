Introduce courses in demand in SC residential colleges: Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials concerned to replace the courses in the SC Residential Intermediate colleges with those having demand like replacing MEC courses with MPC and BPC courses from the next academic year

Addressing a review meeting officials of SC Welfare Residential schools and colleges on Monday, the minister said as against 1.17 lakh seats, only 1.09 lakh seats were filled. He observed that the students who want to pursue MPC or BPC, are reluctant to join MEC, hence the unfilled seats.

“It is better to have more seats of the courses that are in demand than those not preferred. Courses like medical lab technician, which are job guarantee courses, should also be introduced,” he added

The minister instructed the officials to improve standards and strengthen the system. Senior officials were directed to initiate stern action against those (principals and DCOs) acting negligent and in irresponsible manner.

“Out of 189 residential institutions, 181 have permanent buildings while eight are at different stages of construction. Renovation of 13 dilapidated buildings should also be completed,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials concerned to replace the courses in the SC Residential Intermediate colleges with those having demand like replacing MEC courses with MPC and BPC courses from the next academic year Addressing a review meeting officials of SC Welfare Residential schools and colleges on Monday, the minister said as against 1.17 lakh seats, only 1.09 lakh seats were filled. He observed that the students who want to pursue MPC or BPC, are reluctant to join MEC, hence the unfilled seats. “It is better to have more seats of the courses that are in demand than those not preferred. Courses like medical lab technician, which are job guarantee courses, should also be introduced,” he added The minister instructed the officials to improve standards and strengthen the system. Senior officials were directed to initiate stern action against those (principals and DCOs) acting negligent and in irresponsible manner. “Out of 189 residential institutions, 181 have permanent buildings while eight are at different stages of construction. Renovation of 13 dilapidated buildings should also be completed,” he added.