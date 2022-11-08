Home Cities Vijayawada

Man held for sexually abusing minor

The accused has been identified as Shaik Hafeez (48), an electrician from Old RR Pet under Kothapet police station limits.

Published: 08th November 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at his house, police said on Monday. Disha police has registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Hafeez (48), an electrician from Old RR Pet under Kothapet police station limits. According to Disha ACP VV Naidu, the incident happened on Sunday evening around 7 pm when the accused, also the minor’s neighbour, invited the girl to his house on the pretext of showing her his mobile phone and committed the crime.  

After the 10-year-old cried for help, her family members and other neighbours rushed to her rescue and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. “A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The minor was sent to a hospital for treatment and medical examination,” ACP Naidu said. Hafeez had been living alone for the past two years after his wife left him, following the death of their son, police added.

