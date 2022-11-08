Special buses for Tiruvannamalai for transportation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) said special pilgrimage buses have been arranged from Vijayawada to the Lord Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of Karthika Masam on Monday. In an official release from NTR district transport officer M Yesu Danam said, the special pilgrimage trip includes Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Sripuram Golden temple and Arunachaleswara temple followed by Giri Pradakshina.

The buses start on November 12 from Vijayawada bus station and return on November 15. “The tradition of visiting Lord Shiva temples in the month of Karthika Masam is a tradition. We are running 56 buses carrying passengers to Pancharamas, Trilinga darshani, Srisailam, Annavaram and other temples. Those who are interested can book tickets online from APSRTC website or at certified booking agents,” said Yesu Danam.

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) said special pilgrimage buses have been arranged from Vijayawada to the Lord Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of Karthika Masam on Monday. In an official release from NTR district transport officer M Yesu Danam said, the special pilgrimage trip includes Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Sripuram Golden temple and Arunachaleswara temple followed by Giri Pradakshina. The buses start on November 12 from Vijayawada bus station and return on November 15. “The tradition of visiting Lord Shiva temples in the month of Karthika Masam is a tradition. We are running 56 buses carrying passengers to Pancharamas, Trilinga darshani, Srisailam, Annavaram and other temples. Those who are interested can book tickets online from APSRTC website or at certified booking agents,” said Yesu Danam.