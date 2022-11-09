8th class student wins Nandi award

VIJAYAWADA: Modukuri Bala Saraswati, a kuchipudi dancer who is studying eight standard in S.K.P.V.V. Hindu High School from Vijayawada won Nandi award in plate dance category. She has been awarded in Seventh National dance festival conducted at Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple, Siripuram of Vellore in Tamil Nadu by Sri Sai Natyanjali Fine Arts Development Association.Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi congratulated her.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Will take care of citizens in every aspect: CJI DY Chandrachud
Kerala govt to bring in Ordinance to divest Governor of Chancellors' powers
Massachusetts' Healey is first lesbian elected governor in US
Six teenage boys gang-rape 13-year-old girl in Assam, film act
Congress MLA Bhagwan Barad quits, joins BJP ahead of Guj assembly polls; second in two days
Meta gears up for over 11,000 job cuts across its global workforce