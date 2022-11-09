8th class student wins Nandi award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Modukuri Bala Saraswati, a kuchipudi dancer who is studying eight standard in S.K.P.V.V. Hindu High School from Vijayawada won Nandi award in plate dance category. She has been awarded in Seventh National dance festival conducted at Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple, Siripuram of Vellore in Tamil Nadu by Sri Sai Natyanjali Fine Arts Development Association.Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi congratulated her.

VIJAYAWADA: Modukuri Bala Saraswati, a kuchipudi dancer who is studying eight standard in S.K.P.V.V. Hindu High School from Vijayawada won Nandi award in plate dance category. She has been awarded in Seventh National dance festival conducted at Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple, Siripuram of Vellore in Tamil Nadu by Sri Sai Natyanjali Fine Arts Development Association.Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi congratulated her.