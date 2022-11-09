Krishna University pupils lagging behind in sports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The shortage of permanent Physical Director (PD) in the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences in the universities coming under Krishna University (KRU), Machlipatnam is gaining momentum now. The issue has been haunting the departmental authorities for over a decade, forcing them to fill the vacant posts with staff from other departments with no sports background.

Out of 158 engineering and other colleges in the limits of KRU, only 25 colleges have physical directors.

As per the documentary evidence, out of 9 government colleges in the limits of KRU, Bantumilli lacks a permanent PD post, while two-degree colleges, Avanigadda and Tiruvuruhave have the post vacant after the ex-PD joined in Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on deputation.Adding to these, Social Welfare Degree College for Women of Kanchikacharla, located in SRR Vijayawada also lacks a PD despite a permanent post.

KRU PDs’ Association (KRUPDA) president, Dr Vasireddy Nageswara Rao said “We have requested the university management to strengthen the department by introducing new posts like Director of Physical Education and other subordinates. There is no point appointing English, NSS, psychology and computer professionals just to fill the vacancy. Earlier Dr P Ankamma Chowdary and Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, both from a sports background, served as secretaries of the sports board and showed their maximum efforts.”

AP Nirudyoga, JAC State President Samayam Hemantha Kumar said, “The situation is so worse that a maximum of 4-5 teams are only able to make it to the intercollegiate tournaments. If required, we will stage a sit-in to raise the issue,” he added.

KRUPDA Secretary Dr B Ch Sangeetha Rao, said, “The private colleges need to confirm the permanent PD posts. This can also be fruitful in providing employment to many eligible candidates.”Prof Dr KB Chandrashekhar, Vice-Chancellor KRU opined that improvement of sports in colleges is not the responsibility of KRU. “It is the responsibility of the concerned head of the institution. Moreover, the documents and reports submitted by the private universities during the affiliation inspection show there are no vacant PD posts. We have not received any complaint also as of yet,” he added.

VIJAYAWADA: The shortage of permanent Physical Director (PD) in the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences in the universities coming under Krishna University (KRU), Machlipatnam is gaining momentum now. The issue has been haunting the departmental authorities for over a decade, forcing them to fill the vacant posts with staff from other departments with no sports background. Out of 158 engineering and other colleges in the limits of KRU, only 25 colleges have physical directors. As per the documentary evidence, out of 9 government colleges in the limits of KRU, Bantumilli lacks a permanent PD post, while two-degree colleges, Avanigadda and Tiruvuruhave have the post vacant after the ex-PD joined in Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on deputation.Adding to these, Social Welfare Degree College for Women of Kanchikacharla, located in SRR Vijayawada also lacks a PD despite a permanent post. KRU PDs’ Association (KRUPDA) president, Dr Vasireddy Nageswara Rao said “We have requested the university management to strengthen the department by introducing new posts like Director of Physical Education and other subordinates. There is no point appointing English, NSS, psychology and computer professionals just to fill the vacancy. Earlier Dr P Ankamma Chowdary and Dr Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, both from a sports background, served as secretaries of the sports board and showed their maximum efforts.” AP Nirudyoga, JAC State President Samayam Hemantha Kumar said, “The situation is so worse that a maximum of 4-5 teams are only able to make it to the intercollegiate tournaments. If required, we will stage a sit-in to raise the issue,” he added. KRUPDA Secretary Dr B Ch Sangeetha Rao, said, “The private colleges need to confirm the permanent PD posts. This can also be fruitful in providing employment to many eligible candidates.”Prof Dr KB Chandrashekhar, Vice-Chancellor KRU opined that improvement of sports in colleges is not the responsibility of KRU. “It is the responsibility of the concerned head of the institution. Moreover, the documents and reports submitted by the private universities during the affiliation inspection show there are no vacant PD posts. We have not received any complaint also as of yet,” he added.