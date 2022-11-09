Home Cities Vijayawada

Pregnant woman saved by getting rarest group of blood from Chennai

Being a rarest blood group, her husband Ravindra, struggled alot for arranging the blood.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Chennai and AP Red Cross Blood Centres saved the life of a 34-year-old pregnant women, belonging to Amalapuram of Konaseema district, by supplying a rarest blood group on time for the cesarean surgery. Savarapu Parvathi, was admitted in Kakinada Apollo Hospital for delivery on Monday, the doctors advised a cesarean surgery and found that the woman needs Bombay blood group.

Being a rarest blood group, her husband Ravindra, struggled alot for arranging the blood. In this regard, the Chennai blood centre has contacted the State Coordinator of AP Red Cross Blood Centers at Vijayawada, BVS Kumar and coordinated with him for safe transport of the blood by changing the container box in Vijayawada railway station.

During the rush hour, the technician from Redcross blood centre Vijayawada replaced the ice and packed it in a new box with proper sealing and handed it over to the Coach Conductor of the train by 2.30am.
After cross matching the blood once again in Kakinada on Monday, the surgery was carried out and the woman delivered a baby boy. Ravindra thanked Chennai Red Cross Blood Center and BVS Kumar for providing the blood unit in time with all risks of transportation and saving his wife and son.

Savarapu Ravindra, a private employee shared his delight with TNIE and said that baby and mother both are safe with the continuous efforts of Red Cross blood centre teams. He thanked Hemanth, staff of Red Cross Blood Centre, Chennai and AP State Coordinator of Red Cross BVS Kumar. 

Comments

