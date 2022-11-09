Home Cities Vijayawada

Space edu programme from Wednesday

The founder of the Children space club of India G Santha Murthy and the organiser of the program released the schedule of the program here on Tuesday.

Published: 09th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Children Space Club of India will conduct a Space Education programme on Rocket science from November 9 till November 11 in the Guntur district. This programme is conducted by the retired ISRO scientist Y. Siva Prasad. The founder of the Children space club of India G Santha Murthy and the organiser of the program released the schedule of the program here on Tuesday. The first programme of Y Siva Prasad will be held at Geethika CBSE school, Piduguralla of Palnadu from 10:30 am and from 2:30 pm, the programme will be held on the same day at  Zilla Parishad High School, Brahmanapalli.  

On November 10, programme will be held from 10:00 am at Delhi Public School, Lawn Amaravathi Raod, and at Acharya Nagarjuna University, from 2.30 pm onwards. On November 11, the program will be held at Zilla Parishad High School, from 10.00 am and at Mary Matha CBSE School.

