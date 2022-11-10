Family demands probe, stages sit-in at church

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two weeks since Catholic assistant priest Konduru Velangani Raju committed suicide, the case remains unsolved. Fr Raju’s family staged protests on Monday and Tuesday in front of the church, demanding an explanation from Bishop Telagathoti Raja Rao. They further appealed to the police to alter case under IPC Section 302 and CrPC Section 174.

After Fr Raju was found dead at St.Peter’s Cathedral under One-town police station limits on October 26, his family had alleged foul play and demanded the West Zone police to interrogate all the priests at the parish and solve the mystery behind his death.His family had alleged that he took the extreme step due to differences regarding church properties between the management and some of the junior priests.

Raju’s mother said, “He was not a coward. He devoted all his life to God and could deal with any kind of situation. There is a huge secret and the police should interrogate the church management thoroughly.”West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao reiterated that police are investigating the case transparently to ascertain the reason for Fr Raju’s suicide. The priest did not leave any suicide note, he added. The ACP also assured the priest’s family of justice.

He explained that call data records from four months ago are being examined to find any leads. The ACP asked the family members to cooperate and support with the police in the interest of investigation.

VIJAYAWADA: Two weeks since Catholic assistant priest Konduru Velangani Raju committed suicide, the case remains unsolved. Fr Raju’s family staged protests on Monday and Tuesday in front of the church, demanding an explanation from Bishop Telagathoti Raja Rao. They further appealed to the police to alter case under IPC Section 302 and CrPC Section 174. After Fr Raju was found dead at St.Peter’s Cathedral under One-town police station limits on October 26, his family had alleged foul play and demanded the West Zone police to interrogate all the priests at the parish and solve the mystery behind his death.His family had alleged that he took the extreme step due to differences regarding church properties between the management and some of the junior priests. Raju’s mother said, “He was not a coward. He devoted all his life to God and could deal with any kind of situation. There is a huge secret and the police should interrogate the church management thoroughly.”West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao reiterated that police are investigating the case transparently to ascertain the reason for Fr Raju’s suicide. The priest did not leave any suicide note, he added. The ACP also assured the priest’s family of justice. He explained that call data records from four months ago are being examined to find any leads. The ACP asked the family members to cooperate and support with the police in the interest of investigation.