Home Cities Vijayawada

Family demands probe, stages sit-in at church

The ACP asked the family members to cooperate and support with the police in the interest of investigation.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two weeks since Catholic assistant priest Konduru Velangani Raju committed suicide, the case remains unsolved. Fr Raju’s family staged protests on Monday and Tuesday in front of the church, demanding an explanation from Bishop Telagathoti Raja Rao. They further appealed to the police to alter case under IPC Section 302 and CrPC Section 174.

After Fr Raju was found dead at St.Peter’s Cathedral under One-town police station limits on October 26, his family had alleged foul play and demanded the West Zone police to interrogate all the priests at the parish and solve the mystery behind his death.His family had alleged that he took the extreme step due to differences regarding church properties between the management and some of the junior priests.

Raju’s mother said, “He was not a coward. He devoted all his life to God and could deal with any kind of situation. There is a huge secret and the police should interrogate the church management thoroughly.”West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao reiterated that police are investigating the case transparently to ascertain the reason for Fr Raju’s suicide. The priest did not leave any suicide note, he added. The ACP also assured the priest’s family of justice.

He explained that call data records from four months ago are being examined to find any leads. The ACP asked the family members to cooperate and support with the police in the interest of investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp