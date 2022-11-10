Three injured in blast at cast iron unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were severely injured and other sustained severe burns in a blast, that took place at an iron casting manufacturing unit under Gannavaram police station limits on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the workers at Apex Castings limited in Atkur vikkage were melting the iron. While shifting hot molten iron in a container, Metlapalli Srinivasa Rao, Rapireddy Satyanarayana, Viswanadhapalli Suresh and Maqbul reportedly fell on the ground near the gas cylinder which caused the blast. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to spot and collected clues from the scene. A case has been registered under IPC Section 337 and investigation is on to find out the reasons behind blast, said the police. “Molten iron fell on four workers who suffered with severe burns and tried to hide the incident by fearing of closure of manufacturing unit” the police added. The injured people were admitted to a private hospital in Tadepalli and one is in critical condition.