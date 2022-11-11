Home Cities Vijayawada

Collector urges youth to showcase hidden talent

Dancers performed Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam and enthralled the gathering on the occasion.

Published: 11th November 2022

Artistes perform during the Youth Festival held in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission Malladi Vishnuvardhan on Tuesday inaugurated District Youth Festival programme held at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Classical Dance College. This programme is held to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging arts in the state and as a part of it, the government is establishing Music colleges across all the districts. He called on the state classical dancers to excel in Kathak, Manipuri, and Odissi in addition to  Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. He stated that the youth festivals will help to bring out the hidden talents of the youth.

Malladi Vishnuvardhan said that the youth should be inspired by the listening to the speeches of Swami Vivekananda and asked youth should perform well in the platform of National Youth Festival.Dancers performed Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam and enthralled the gathering on the occasion.

Deputy Mayor A Sri Sailaja Reddy, Gouda Corporation Chairperson M Sivaramakrishna, Batraj Corporation Chairperson K Geetanjali, Local Corporator Kodayagunta Malleswari, Commissioner of STEP -Krishi  Ramakrishna and others were present.

