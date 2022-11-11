Home Cities Vijayawada

Construction layout works to be expedited

He directed the officials to take steps for completing the construction of houses and to ensure the completion of all infrastructure works.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:38 AM

Construction

Image used for representational purpose | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha inspected the progress of construction in the layout at Veeravalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.He directed the officials to take steps for completing the construction of houses and to ensure the completion of all infrastructure works.

