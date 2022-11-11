Construction layout works to be expedited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha inspected the progress of construction in the layout at Veeravalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.He directed the officials to take steps for completing the construction of houses and to ensure the completion of all infrastructure works.

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha inspected the progress of construction in the layout at Veeravalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district.He directed the officials to take steps for completing the construction of houses and to ensure the completion of all infrastructure works.