SAAP chairman honours chess grandmaster Nutakki Priyanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nutakki Priyanka bagged a silver medal in the women’s category with 6.5 points in the Asian Continental Chess Championship held in New Delhi. She met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman B Siddhartha Reddy and MD N Prabhakar Reddy in Vijayawada here on Thursday.

They felicitated Priyanka and encouraged her to excel in the upcoming events, scheduled to be held at Sri Lanka and Paris. She assured to help her financially so she can train under an international coach in the coming events.

VIJAYAWADA: Nutakki Priyanka bagged a silver medal in the women’s category with 6.5 points in the Asian Continental Chess Championship held in New Delhi. She met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman B Siddhartha Reddy and MD N Prabhakar Reddy in Vijayawada here on Thursday. They felicitated Priyanka and encouraged her to excel in the upcoming events, scheduled to be held at Sri Lanka and Paris. She assured to help her financially so she can train under an international coach in the coming events.