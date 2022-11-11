Home Cities Vijayawada

Tele-ICU better solution for sudden heart attacks, says Telemedicine prez

The conference aimed at sustainable strengthening of the health sector through digital health and telemedicine.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tele-ICU system can be used to cure ailments leading to sudden deaths like during festivals, weekends and at commonly at midnight, says State Telemedicine Society President Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu.Speaking at the 3-day national conference, Telemedicine 2022, Dr said that the technique can also be useful in cases of preventable deaths, occurring due to a shortage of critical care medical professionals in the intensive care department.

“We have started the Tele-ICU concept at intensive care units in Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole for the first time in the state and it has been yielding good results. Through the upcoming 5G technology, patients and doctors can be contacted through their mobile phones in emergency situations and patients can get medicinal treatment through modernised wearable medical devices,” said the Dr.

Telemedicine 2022 is organised by the Telemedicine Society of India, Kerala Chapter. It began from November 10, at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, Kerala State.The conference aimed at sustainable strengthening of the health sector through digital health and telemedicine. Dr Ramesh Babu addressed the national representatives and conveyed his experiences in the field of telemedicine.

