Tahsildar held for disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.54 crore in Penamaluru

The officials also carried out raids on other eight places belonging to him and seized records and documents.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Penamaluru Tahsildar was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the charge of possessing disproportionate assets against his income here on Friday.The accused public servant was Gugulothu Bhadru who was found to be possessing assets worth Rs 2.54 crore when the officials conducted raids on his house in Penamaluru. The officials also carried out raids on other eight places belonging to him and seized records and documents.

During the raids, ACB officials came to know that Bhadru and his family members are in possession of one flat, one independent house, one vacant site, 17.35 acres of agricultural land in various places, one four wheeler and two motorcycles. “A total of Rs 2.54 crore worth properties were on his name including gold ornaments, bank balance and household items of which Rs 2 crore are disproportionate assets,” a press statement release from ACB headquarters.

According to ACB officials, the accused was a native of Kummarikuntla village of A Konduru mandal, NTR district. He joined as a Junior Assistant in the Revenue department in 1996.Later, he was promoted as Senior Assistant or Revenue Inspector in 2003 and became Deputy Tahsildar in 2007. In 2011, he was promoted as Tahsildar and worked in Movva, Thotlavalluru and Vuyyuru. He has been working in Penamaluru since 2019.The ACB officials further said that a detailed investigation is on to find out other allegations committed in the places where Bhadru was worked.

