West Godavari police verify activities at cracker units

VIJAYAWADA: After three people were killed in a blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Kadiyadda village on Thursaday night, West Godavari police and other concerned officials stepped up vigilance and verifying the activities of all the firecracker units in the district.

According to the police, a total of six manufacturing units, three in Tadepalligudem, two in Duvva and one in Velpuru obtained permissions from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), local revenue department and police department. Police asked the owners of 6 manufacturing units to submit the details of workers, timings and stock details of the raw material.

