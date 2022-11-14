Two arrested while illegally transporting cows to Kerala in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police arrested two persons for illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused Tamsher along with another person was found transporting around 24 cows to Kerala in a container on Saturday night without obtaining any necessary permissions from the animal husbandry department and other concerned departments.

Krishna Lanka police along with Go Pariwar inspected the container near Varadhi and found the cows were being transported to Kerala from Srikakulam.

“When they failed to produce documents pertaining to the sale of cows, we seized the container and sent the cows to Goshala,” the police said. Inspector MV Durga Rao informed that a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

