Home Cities Vijayawada

Two arrested while illegally transporting cows to Kerala in Vijaywada

Krishna Lanka police along with Go Pariwar inspected the container near Varadhi and found the cows were being transported to Kerala from Srikakulam.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police arrested two persons for illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused Tamsher along with another person was found transporting around 24 cows to Kerala in a container on Saturday night without obtaining any necessary permissions from the animal husbandry department and other concerned departments.

Krishna Lanka police along with Go Pariwar inspected the container near Varadhi and found the cows were being transported to Kerala from Srikakulam.

“When they failed to produce documents pertaining to the sale of cows, we seized the container and sent the cows to Goshala,” the police said. Inspector MV Durga Rao informed that a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal transportation of cattle Kerala
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp