17-year-old boy in Vijayawada jumps from 3rd floor after stealing fuel, dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old boy died after he jumped from a three-storey building in a bid to escape from a watchman, who was chasing him for stealing petrol from bikes parked in an apartment on Monday morning. The incident took place in Vissannapet. The deceased has been identified as Kurra Ankit.

According to Vissannapet police, the incident happened around 5 am when Ankit allegedly stole petrol from bikes parked in the apartment, close to Vissannapet police station. On noticing Ankit stealing petrol in three bottles, the watchman—Marayya— raised an alarm and chased him. Fearing that he would get caught, Ankit fled from the spot, but returned to the apartment to take the petrol filled bottles.

“In order to escape from the watchman, he jumped from the building and died on the spot. Based in kin’s complaint, we have registered a case and launched an investigation,” said police.

