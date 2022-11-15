Home Cities Vijayawada

Children are future of India, says Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his 133rd birth anniversary at a programme held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Nehru had a great love for roses and children as he often compared the two by saying that children are like buds in a garden and they should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. 

The Governor recalled the role of Nehru in shaping the nation’s education sector and his belief about scientific knowledge, reasoning, and rationality, as the basis of all learning. He said construction of major irrigation projects, scientific research institutes, steel plants, power plants, institutions of higher learning, which Nehru called the temples of modern India, was started in his time as the first Prime Minister, laid the foundation for the country’s scientific and industrial progress. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and other officials were present.

