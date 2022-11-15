Home Cities Vijayawada

SCRWWO launches ‘Gift A Book’ campaign in Vijayawada

Published: 15th November 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of textbooks used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada division celebrated Children’s Day at Divisional Railway Auditorium, Vijayawada today.

Around 400 students from across the division, and Jack and Jill School run by SCRWWO took part in the celebration.

SCRWWO launched 'Gift A Book' campaign. The campaign is aimed to build a children’s library at Jack n School Vijayawada. On the initial day of the campaign, 350 books were collected across the division from various Departments.

Railway Hosptial CMS Dr M Sri Lakshmi urged the parents to let children be part of nature and explore it

