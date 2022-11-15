Works for digital libraries in every village, ward to begin in phases in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works to establish a digital library in every village and ward secretariat of the State will begin in phases, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana announced on Monday. He participated in the inaugural programme to mark 55th National Library Week held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

The government is transforming the library system in Andhra Pradesh with a full-fledged digital library system, the first of its kind in the country, Botcha said and asserted that the government will support libraries that have played a key role during the freedom fight.

Chairman of Grandhalaya Parishad, Mandapati Seshagiri Rao explained that digital libraries are being constructed in 10,960 villages on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pointing out that National Library Week was earlier celebrated nominally, he noted that the current government has organised the inaugural programme as a State programme to create awareness among the public and students on the importance of the libraries. Planning Board Vice-Chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan noted that libraries are knowledge centres and that they played a key role during the freedom fight in city.

