Home Cities Vijayawada

Divyangjan award for Vijayawada railway employee

The awards will be presented at a grand function attended by the President of India in New Delhi on December 3.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Indian Railways. (Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar of Vijayawada Division has been selected for the Sreshtha Divyangjan National Award for individual excellence in the sports category for the year 2021. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced the awards recently. The awards will be presented at a grand function attended by the President of India in New Delhi on December 3.

Kumar is working as a booking supervisor in the Commercial Department of Vijayawada Division. He is an international para sportsman, who represented India at many events like Asian Para Games (six times), Commonwealth Games, World Games (2 times) and IPC World Para Athletics Championship in swimming, athletics and archery events. He won 11 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals in international events and 28 gold, seven silver and four bronze in national events.Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, congratulated Kumar and making the division proud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sreshtha Divyangjan National Award
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp