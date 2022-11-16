Divyangjan award for Vijayawada railway employee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Subbaiah Thirumalai Kumar of Vijayawada Division has been selected for the Sreshtha Divyangjan National Award for individual excellence in the sports category for the year 2021. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced the awards recently. The awards will be presented at a grand function attended by the President of India in New Delhi on December 3.

Kumar is working as a booking supervisor in the Commercial Department of Vijayawada Division. He is an international para sportsman, who represented India at many events like Asian Para Games (six times), Commonwealth Games, World Games (2 times) and IPC World Para Athletics Championship in swimming, athletics and archery events. He won 11 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals in international events and 28 gold, seven silver and four bronze in national events.Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, congratulated Kumar and making the division proud.

