Eluru a step ahead in making district anaemia free

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to make Eluru an anaemia free district, the district administration is reportedly a step ahead of other districts in creating awareness on topics like about anaemia, malnutrition and child marriage.In past three months, about 419 awareness programs were conducted in the district under the aegis of the department of village and ward secretariats, to create awareness among pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and adolescent girls.

After a surge in the cases of anaemic pregnant woman in October, collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials of Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC), Ward Sachivalayam and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) staff for field level observations.

“For the enforcement programme, we are developing an application to observe the status of the anaemic pregnant woman, for last 6 months. We have planned to prepare a special nutritional mix with the help of doctors and nutritionists of the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) in a two month period. The family physicians will also educate the pregnant women in special sessions in addition to the orientation by the nutritionists on the impact of malnutrition,” said the collector.

Following the collector’s directions, the teams inspected the status of supply of nutritious food and medical tests done under the YSR Sampurna Poshana scheme at Anganwadi centres and Jaganna Gorumudda scheme at the schools. During their observations, it was learned that few girls avoid taking eggs and iron tablets being provided under mid-day meal in the schools.

“We have appointed physical directors or active teachers specially to guide such girls and augment them with nuritional suppliments being provided.We also conducted special programs at revenue division and mandal level, with the help of officials of revenue and mandal parishad, tahsildars, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CDPOs) and supervisors in the respective divisions. A session was conducted on topics like Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 and others for the ANMs, women police welfare assistants, women self-help groups, religious leaders, nurses, Anganwadi workers and helpers of the district,” said collector V Prasanna.

SBCC District Coordinator, TN Snehan said “Only lone October month, our teams conducted awareness among 3552 target members by visiting 206 different institutions so far.”

