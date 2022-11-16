Participate in Ease of Living Index survey: Addl Commissioner to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavathi urged the citizens of Vijayawada to participate in the Ease of Living Index (EoL) 2022 conducted by the Union Government.

She spoke to walkers at Yalamanchili Kutumba Rao Park in Patamata here on Tuesday and enquired about any problems they were facing in the colony. The VMC official also elaborated on the facilities and infrastructure provided by the civic body.

She informed them that the Central government will conduct a survey on living standards, sustainable facilities and financial resources in the cities across the country under the auspices of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As part of the survey, she elaborated, there will be a questionnaire on the facilities provided in the city.

Unveiling the brochures for EoL-2022, she appealed to all citizens to participate in the survey and help Vijayawada achieve number one rank at the national level. Zonal Commissioner-III Dr A Ravichand, health officer Dr Sridevi, colony president Tangellamudi Veeraraghavayya, Yuva Jana Chaitanya Vedika president Bejawada Nazir Colony Elders, walkers, sanitary inspectors, horticulture department officers and others were present.

