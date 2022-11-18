Home Cities Vijayawada

Folk dance, music mark International Students’ Day at SRM University

Students enthusiastically talked about the facilities, curriculum, and support they receive at SRM AP.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies at SRM University- AP celebrated multi-culturalism, diversity and traditions with students from more than 30 countries across the globe on International Students’ Day.“You are not international students; you are students of SRM AP. Once you are students of SRM AP, there is no differentiation like Domestic and International students”, said Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora addressing the students.

On the occasion, Prof. Arora launched the annual magazine and International Students Handbook prepared by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies. Dr P. Naga Swetha, Associate Director, International Relations and Higher Studies highlighted the importance of celebrating diversity and promoting creativity through cultural events.“At SRM AP, diversity is as an essential binding agent of the interdisciplinary approach to education, as well as to the greater life experience”, she added.

Students enthusiastically talked about the facilities, curriculum, and support they receive at SRM AP. “I have no words to express how well I am treated on campus”, said Sara, a Syrian student in MBA Program. International students showcased their rich culture through music and  folk dance performances.

Comments

