School management, bus driver booked for negligence in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pamarru police on Thursday registered a case against the management of a private school and a driver of the school bus under section 336 of IPC for rash driving and negligence while driving the school bus, risking life of as many as 40 children.

The incident came to light when the students in the bus informed their parents, who rushed to the spot to rescue their children and demanded an explanation from the college management over students safety.

According to Pammaru police, the incident was reported on Wednesday night at around 8 pm at Kanumuru village under Pamarru mandal where the bus driver Balayya stopped the school bus on the roadside and slept, creating panic among the students.

“The bus driver was reportedly in inebriated state and the school management allegedly forced him to drop off the students despite knowing the fact he consumed alcohol. After driving rashly for some distance, Balayya stopped the bus and slept on the roadside,” said the Pammaru police.

“Based on the complaints of the parents against the college management, a case has been registered against the bus driver and institution management,” said the Pamarru police.

