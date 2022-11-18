Home Cities Vijayawada

Stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakh recovered, two arrested

The prime accused Sarath left his native place after his marriage nine months ago and was living in a rented house at Sikhamani Centre.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police arrested two offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession on Thursday. According to police, the two accused were identified as natives of Mahaboob Nagar of Telangana state - Islawath Sarath (22) and Islawath Vinod (20). The prime accused Sarath left his native place after his marriage nine months ago and was living in a rented house at Sikhamani Centre.

Sarath worked as a helper in a hotel and later enrolled himself in a bike taxi app. In order to clear his debts, Sarath decided to choose shortcuts. “While dropping customers, Sarath used to conduct a recce on houses with less security. He found a house in Patamata with less security. He, along with his brother Vinod committed the offence on Oct 22 and another on Oct 24 under Penamaluru police station limits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stolen goods Patamata police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp