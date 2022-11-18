Stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakh recovered, two arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police arrested two offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession on Thursday. According to police, the two accused were identified as natives of Mahaboob Nagar of Telangana state - Islawath Sarath (22) and Islawath Vinod (20). The prime accused Sarath left his native place after his marriage nine months ago and was living in a rented house at Sikhamani Centre.

Sarath worked as a helper in a hotel and later enrolled himself in a bike taxi app. In order to clear his debts, Sarath decided to choose shortcuts. “While dropping customers, Sarath used to conduct a recce on houses with less security. He found a house in Patamata with less security. He, along with his brother Vinod committed the offence on Oct 22 and another on Oct 24 under Penamaluru police station limits.

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police arrested two offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession on Thursday. According to police, the two accused were identified as natives of Mahaboob Nagar of Telangana state - Islawath Sarath (22) and Islawath Vinod (20). The prime accused Sarath left his native place after his marriage nine months ago and was living in a rented house at Sikhamani Centre. Sarath worked as a helper in a hotel and later enrolled himself in a bike taxi app. In order to clear his debts, Sarath decided to choose shortcuts. “While dropping customers, Sarath used to conduct a recce on houses with less security. He found a house in Patamata with less security. He, along with his brother Vinod committed the offence on Oct 22 and another on Oct 24 under Penamaluru police station limits.