Vijayawada: Trio arrested for opium smuggling, two cars seized 

The accused purchased the cannabis from intermediate person to sell in Hyderabad at higher prices.

Published: 19th November 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

VIJAYAWADA: The Kanchikacherla police on Friday arrested three persons while carrying ganja weighing around 100 kgs from Kolanukonda village of Guntur district to Hyderabad. Based on specific information, the police conducted a vehicle check near Kanchikacherla Keesara toll plaza and caught three persons while smuggling ten packets of ganja, each weighing 10kgs.

Police revealed after the preliminary investigation that the three accused reportedly purchased ganja from a mediator in Kolanukonda village and hid it in a specially arranged rack in the two cars to avoid a police inspection.

“The accused came to Vijayawada two days ago and met an intermediate person who later arranged a meeting with the ganja peddling gang based in Kolanukonda village. The accused purchased the cannabis from an intermediate person to sell in Hyderabad at higher prices. Two cars used for smuggling the ganja were seized,” said the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is on to trace the kingpin.

Search on for kingpin

A case has been registered and an investigation is on to trace the kingpin behind the smuggling racket 

