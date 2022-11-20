Toilet complex worth Rs 32.30L inaugurated at Nunna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rotary Club of Vijayawada Governor AKS Bhaskar Ram Viswanath inaugurated the Toilet Complex Building worth Rs 32.30 lakhs on Friday under the Humanitarian Project on the premises of Zilla Parishath High school at Nunna near Vijayawada in the NTR district.

Attending the event, he said that Rotary International has been giving priority to providing infrastructures like drinking water, sanitation, and Hygiene. As part of social responsibility, Rotary Club is giving its support to the education, health, professional and service sectors. It is also providing financial assistance to the poor and middle-class people, he added.

NTR District Educational Officer, CV Renuka enlightened the gathering that Nunna ZPH school is one of the biggest schools in the District.713 students are studying at present and there are 400 girl students, she said. She said that students must utilise the donor’s infrastructure properly and take them as inspiration.

She also expressed her happiness about the construction of the toilet complex and praised the club executive body. Rotary Club of Vijayawada Project Committee lead and primary contact K Chanti Raju, Rotary Toilet Complex Project President D MC Das, Rotary Club of Vijayawada President Nagaraju, secretary Seetharami Reddy and others were present in the inauguration programme.

VIJAYAWADA: Rotary Club of Vijayawada Governor AKS Bhaskar Ram Viswanath inaugurated the Toilet Complex Building worth Rs 32.30 lakhs on Friday under the Humanitarian Project on the premises of Zilla Parishath High school at Nunna near Vijayawada in the NTR district. Attending the event, he said that Rotary International has been giving priority to providing infrastructures like drinking water, sanitation, and Hygiene. As part of social responsibility, Rotary Club is giving its support to the education, health, professional and service sectors. It is also providing financial assistance to the poor and middle-class people, he added. NTR District Educational Officer, CV Renuka enlightened the gathering that Nunna ZPH school is one of the biggest schools in the District.713 students are studying at present and there are 400 girl students, she said. She said that students must utilise the donor’s infrastructure properly and take them as inspiration. She also expressed her happiness about the construction of the toilet complex and praised the club executive body. Rotary Club of Vijayawada Project Committee lead and primary contact K Chanti Raju, Rotary Toilet Complex Project President D MC Das, Rotary Club of Vijayawada President Nagaraju, secretary Seetharami Reddy and others were present in the inauguration programme.