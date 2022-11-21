Home Cities Vijayawada

Over 1,500 runners take part in 7th edition of  Vijayawada Marathon 

Published: 21st November 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Youth take part in Vijayawada Marathon on MG Road on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 1,500 runners participated in the seventh edition of the Vijayawada marathon-2022 held on MG Road in Vijayawada city on Sunday. NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao and Guntur range DIG Trivikram Varma attended as chief guests for the event and flagged off the run at D Address mall. The run was organised by Vijayawada Runners in association with Shri Ram City and hundreds of people participated in the run. 

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao appreciated the participants and suggested that people to lead a healthy lifestyle by doing exercises. After the run, the organisers disclosed the winners in three segments of 21km, 10km and 5km - and congratulated them. They also appreciated other participants for making the event a huge success.

In the men’s category, Ramavath Ramesh Chandra won the half marathon (21 KM) by finishing in 78 minutes. Tatiparthi Brahma Reddy in 79 minutes and Vishal Abhishek Duriya completed the marathon in 84 minutes. Similarly, Vadde Navya aced in the women’s category and finished the run in 99 minutes and Tanuja Tak finished the run in 168 minutes. 

In the 10 km run, B Ramesh completed in 35 minutes followed by V Ramesh in 36 minutes and Pavan Kalyan Naik in 37 minutes. Meanwhile, Yuthika, Falaq Khan and Lakshmi Sri stood as the winners for the 10K run in men and women category respectively. “The 5 km category was held to spread awareness about the practice and importance of running for health and fitness,” said the organisers. 

Meanwhile, NDRF 10th battalion officials said that a total of 117 officials including their family members participated in the run of which six secured top places in the three different categories.Shri Ram City vice president Sarparaya Chowdary, race directors Nageswara Rao and Pardhu were also present.

