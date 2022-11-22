Devotees express resentment over hike in darshanam ticket price

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recent hike in the Antaralaya and Mukha mandapam darshanam tickets at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri caused resentment among devotees.

Deputy Chief Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on October 7 announced a new darshanam ticket which was introduced on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for Antaralaya darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga costing Rs 500 per head. Earlier it was Rs 300 and also the Mukha Mandapam darshanam ticket price increased three times to Rs 300.

Each has to pay Rs 300 for Antaralaya darshanam and Rs 100 for Mukha Mandapam darshanam till Dasara festival. “In the name of special darshanam, temple authorities are making money about Rs 2,000 for a family of four to have for a closer view of Goddess Kanaka Durga, while previously it was at Rs 1,200, said a devotee.

During the announcement, the officials said that the new VIP special darshanam ticket of Rs 500 has been tested on trial basis during the Dasara festivities and evoked good response from the devotees.

The officials explained that the devotees who purchase Rs 500 darshanam ticket would be given two laddus and were allowed to offer prayers to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha maintained that there are no issues with the ticket prices.

In 2005, the ticket price of Antaralaya darshanam was Rs 50 and Rs 20 for Mukha Mandapam darshanam and it was doubled to Rs 100 and Rs 50 respectively in 2010. Later in 2014, the price of the Antaralaya darshanam increased three times making it Rs 300 and offered one laddu prasadam and Rs 100 for mukha mandapam darshanam till 2022. With the increased ticket prices, the temple is reportedly generating a daily revenue of more than Rs 5 lakh.

The devotees questioned Durga temple officials to justify their decision burning the pockets of devotees visiting the temple.

“Before Covid-19 pandemic, the Antaralaya darshanam ticket was Rs 300. In the name of safety restrictions, common devotees were restricted inside the Sanctum of Sanctorum despite purchasing the Rs 300 ticket. Surprisingly, they introduced VIP darshanam and started collecting Rs 200 extra for the same,” another pilgrim Madhuri said.

