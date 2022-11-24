35-year-old man throws himself infront of train

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by laying on the railway track infront of an approaching train on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Shaik Rasool Khan native of Mirayalaguda from Telangana got separated from his wife for his financial loss in cloth business.

According to the GPR Circle Inspector Srinivas, the deceased Rasool arrived at Vijayawada railway station and went to the corner of platform 10. Rasool laid down on the track ahead of an approaching freight train. Government railway police (GRP) officials found the body and informed medical teams to shift the body to railway hospital. “A case of suspicious death under CrPC Section 174 was registered,” said the inspector.

