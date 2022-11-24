Police take woman into custody for running prostitution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police took a 35-year-old woman into custody for allegedly running a prostitution racket by blackmailing the women customers on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused woman was identified as Parasa Sai Kumari who used to run a clothes shop at Patamata high school road under Patamata police station limits. She targets divorced women, college dropout students and women from broken families by befriending them. Then she invites them to the parties and offer alcohol and cigarettes.

“While consuming alcohol or smoking, the accused woman recorded it on her mobile phone and threatened them by posting online. Failing to accept her demands, the girls were further used for trapping businessmen and students and extorted money,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

Addressing the media, Central zone ACP Shaik Khadar Basha said that they have received a complaint against Kumari from a victim who alleged that the accused woman laid a trap and demanded him to pay Rs 2 lakh.

“Using one of the victim women, accused Kumari befriended the complainant on Instagram and lured him to a hotel. When he came to the hotel room, the accused Kumari implemented her plan to extort money from the complainant by blackmailing him with photos and videos. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Kumari and her aide.

