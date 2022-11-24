Home Cities Vijayawada

Police take woman into custody for running prostitution

She targets divorced women, college dropout students and women from broken families by befriending them.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police took a 35-year-old woman into custody for allegedly running a prostitution racket by blackmailing the women customers on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused woman was identified as Parasa Sai Kumari who used to run a clothes shop at Patamata high school road under Patamata police station limits. She targets divorced women, college dropout students and women from broken families by befriending them. Then she invites them to the parties and offer alcohol and cigarettes.  

“While consuming alcohol or smoking, the accused woman recorded it on her mobile phone and threatened them by posting online. Failing to accept her demands, the girls were further used for trapping businessmen and students and extorted money,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. 

Addressing the media, Central zone ACP Shaik Khadar Basha said that they have received a complaint against Kumari from a victim who alleged that the accused woman laid a trap and demanded him to pay Rs 2 lakh.

“Using one of the victim women, accused Kumari befriended the complainant on Instagram and lured him to a hotel. When he came to the hotel room, the accused Kumari implemented her plan to extort money from the complainant by blackmailing him with photos and videos. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Kumari and her aide. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp