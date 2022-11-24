Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-day polytech fest at Vijayawada from Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Technical Education is organising a state level three day Polytech fest 2022 at SS Convention Vijayawada from November 24 and will be concluded on November 26.Moreover, the regional fest was organised at 13 places throughout the state by the nodal principals from November 14 to 17. Nearly 4,310 students from both government as well as private polytechnics participated and presented 1084 projects during the fest. 

Approximately 26,000 children from various schools all over the state visited the regional fest. State level fest shortlisted 253 projects among 1084 projects presented at regional fest. Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani said that best projects presented at regional fest were rewarded Rs 25,000 as first prize and Rs 10,000 as second prize in every region separately. 

