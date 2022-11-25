Cops unearth Rs 250 crore investment fraud

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police unearthed a marketing scam by arresting the directors and others belonging to the tainted company, Sankalp Siddi E-Cart India private limited and sent special teams to various places in Karnataka to recover the money on Thursday.

After receiving several complaints from the customers that the company had allegedly collected Rs 250 crore from several customers across AP, Telangana and other states, NTR district police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata instructed concerned police to carry out a detailed probe.

According to the sources, the directors of the firm Venu Gopal and Kiran are natives of Guntur district and settled in Vijayawada. They ran a few businesses along with others and started their own firm in July 2022. They opened their first office at Bandar road and later opened second branch in Eluru road as well as a grocery store near Nidamanuru.

By appointing marketing executives, the accused collected money from several investors. The firm promising to give 300 per cent returns on purchases at Sankalp Siddi stores along with cashback offers. In addition to this, they offered open plots in Prakasam district and other places for their investments.

A senior police official said that the company had tricked hundreds of people by promising profitable returns on the investments. Special teams were formed to collect details of the funds and properties purchased in Karnataka, he added.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, police said that the marketing company offered various schemes of deposits starting from Rs 10,000. “If a customer joins the scheme by paying minimum amount of Rs 10,000, the company promised the investor a return of Rs 30,000 after 300 days of joining,” the police added.

Attracted over the extra incentives and higher returns, the customers joined in huge numbers, the police said. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections and investigation is on, said Kanthi Rana Tata.

