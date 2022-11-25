Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops unearth Rs 250 crore investment fraud

The NTR district police send special teams to various places in Karnataka to recover the looted money

Published: 25th November 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police unearthed a marketing scam by arresting the directors and others belonging to the tainted company, Sankalp Siddi E-Cart India private limited and sent special teams to various places in Karnataka to recover the money on Thursday.  

After receiving several complaints from the customers that the company had allegedly collected Rs 250 crore from several customers across AP, Telangana and other states, NTR district police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata instructed concerned police to carry out a detailed probe. 

According to the sources, the directors of the firm Venu Gopal and Kiran are natives of Guntur district and settled in Vijayawada. They ran a few businesses along with others and started their own firm in July 2022. They opened their first office at Bandar road and later opened second branch in Eluru road as well as a grocery store near Nidamanuru.

By appointing marketing executives, the accused collected money from several investors. The firm promising to give 300 per cent returns  on purchases at Sankalp Siddi stores along with cashback offers. In addition to this, they offered open plots in Prakasam district and other places for their investments.

A senior police official said that the company had tricked hundreds of people by promising profitable returns on the investments. Special teams were formed to collect details of the funds and properties purchased in Karnataka, he added. 

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, police said that the marketing company offered various schemes of deposits starting from Rs 10,000. “If a customer joins the scheme by paying minimum amount of  Rs 10,000, the company promised the investor a return of Rs 30,000 after 300 days of joining,” the police added.

Attracted over the extra incentives and higher returns, the customers joined in huge numbers, the police said. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections and investigation is on, said Kanthi Rana Tata.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp