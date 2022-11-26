Constitution Day event to be held Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar inspected arrangements for the Constitution Day celebrations scheduled to be held on November 26 at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the programme.

The civic chief instructed staff to complete all arrangements on a war-footing and further inspected drains on main and internal roads. Meanwhile, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inspected the road construction works near KBN College and directed the contractor to finish the works soon.

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar inspected arrangements for the Constitution Day celebrations scheduled to be held on November 26 at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the programme. The civic chief instructed staff to complete all arrangements on a war-footing and further inspected drains on main and internal roads. Meanwhile, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inspected the road construction works near KBN College and directed the contractor to finish the works soon.