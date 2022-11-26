Home Cities Vijayawada

Govt aims to modernise libraries across AP: Mandapati Seshagiri

Published: 26th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has been implementing revolutionary programmes to strengthen libraries, said Chairman of Rashtra Grandhalaya Parishad Mandapati Seshagiri Rao. He addressed the media on Friday and informed that government has allocated Rs 10 crore, for taking necessary facilities to modernize libraries that contribute to the development of society.

He praised CM YS Jagan for allocating Rs 15.70cr for comprehensive developments of libraries. He said that 8,410 pupils participated in 55th National Library Day programmes held across state.

