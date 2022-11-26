Home Cities Vijayawada

Sexual abuse cases reported in AP despite stern laws: NTR Collector

He said that the women are subjected to sexual abuses and rapes even though the State government is imposing stern laws to protect women.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao attended as the chief guest to a programme organised to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the women and child welfare department here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that one should respect women and it is our responsibility to stop crime against women.

He said that the women are subjected to sexual abuses and rapes even though the State government is imposing stern laws to protect women.

He stressed the need to create awareness on financial empowerment and eradication of child marriages. He said that women who faced harassment and discrimination should come forward and complain to police.
City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor A Sree Shailaja Reddy, B Durga, and others were present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abuse
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp