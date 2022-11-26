Sexual abuse cases reported in AP despite stern laws: NTR Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao attended as the chief guest to a programme organised to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the women and child welfare department here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that one should respect women and it is our responsibility to stop crime against women.

He said that the women are subjected to sexual abuses and rapes even though the State government is imposing stern laws to protect women.

He stressed the need to create awareness on financial empowerment and eradication of child marriages. He said that women who faced harassment and discrimination should come forward and complain to police.

City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Mayor A Sree Shailaja Reddy, B Durga, and others were present

