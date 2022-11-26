Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway conducts special safety drive in trains

Published: 26th November 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A special drive from November 22 to December 6 has been launched by South Central Railway, Vijayawada division for the prevention of fire accidents in express trains. As a part of the special safety drive, the Commercial Department, Safety and Electrical Departments officials inspect safety features in all originating and passing train pantry cars through Vijayawada division to ensure safe train operations. The officials also inspect the working condition of smoke detectors, fire suppressing system, the validity of fireballs and fire extinguishers available in the pantry cars.

They even tested the knowledge of staff in usage of fireballs and fire extinguisher. In Hot Buffet Type pantry cars (LHB Coaches) where flameless cooking is in practice, the officials inspected whether the utensils and cookware bottoms are induction compatible. Officials ensured provision and proper working of electrical equipment such as deep freezer, water filter, bottler cooler, hot case, insect killers, oven toaster grill, water boilers, electric burners, refrigerator and electrical chimneys connections are in good condition.

They inspected the availability of complaints book, proper insulation of all electrical connections and prompt disposal of garbage to prevent fire accidents. The hygiene, cooking standards, maintenance at vestibule area and passage of pantry cars is also checked.

Electrical department officials inspected the provision and working of miniature circuit breakers. Divisional Railway Manager Vijayawada Division Shivendra Mohan complimented the officials and staff. He advised them to conduct the safety drives with attention to details in all trains.

