Special Enforcement Bureau carries out raids across AP

Searches held from Nov 18-24 to check smuggling of NDPL and ganja, brewing of ID liquor

Published: 26th November 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau conducted week-long raids across the State to crack a whip on smuggling of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from other states, manufacturing illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and registered 674 cases.

The sleuths identified problematic villages and conducted searches at checkposts and interstate borders between November 18 and 24,  SEB director Avula Ramesh Reddy told TNIE.According to data released by SEB on Friday, a total of 640 cases were registered against 701 people for indulging in illegal practices such as smuggling NDPL from neighbouring States and brewing ID liquor. As many as 34 cases were filed against 81 people for ganja smuggling and peddling.

“We have seized 92 vehicles used for committing crimes. As much as 858 kg of ganja has been recovered. We have also launched a drive to check the sale of black jaggery, used for brewing ID liquor in villages,” Ramesh Reddy explained.

Additionally, SEB officials have seized 3,622 litres of ID liquor, destroyed 64,320 litres of fermented jaggery, 3,300 litres of NDPL, 355 litres of duty paid liquor and 480 kg of black jaggery. “We are now listing out the names of the people have been booked earlier for smuggling ganja and NDPL, brewing ID liquor. PD act was imposed on M Veera Venkata Rao hails from Rajamahendravaram,” he said.

